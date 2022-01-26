Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $16.58

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.58 and last traded at $16.69, with a volume of 1041892 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.59.
Several research analysts have commented on ACCD shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Accolade from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Accolade from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Accolade from $56.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Accolade from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.73.
The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.82.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCD. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 23.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Accolade in the second quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Accolade by 418.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 462,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,141,000 after purchasing an additional 373,676 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Accolade by 40.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,407,000 after purchasing an additional 771,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Accolade by 52.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,109,000 after purchasing an additional 51,484 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD)
Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.
See Also: What does an equal weight rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.