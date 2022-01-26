Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $16.58

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.58 and last traded at $16.69, with a volume of 1041892 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.59.

Several research analysts have commented on ACCD shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Accolade from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Accolade from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Accolade from $56.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Accolade from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.73.

The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.82.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $83.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.89 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 33.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCD. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 23.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Accolade in the second quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Accolade by 418.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 462,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,141,000 after purchasing an additional 373,676 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Accolade by 40.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,407,000 after purchasing an additional 771,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Accolade by 52.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,109,000 after purchasing an additional 51,484 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

