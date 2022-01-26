3M (NYSE:MMM) Issues Earnings Results

3M (NYSE:MMM) released its earnings results on Monday. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $5.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.53. 148,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,740,020. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. 3M has a twelve month low of $168.01 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.10%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on 3M from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on 3M in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded 3M from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $199.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 3M stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.02% of 3M worth $1,172,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

