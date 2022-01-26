Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 8.83%.

NASDAQ:CLBK traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.27. The company had a trading volume of 12,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,283. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.17. Columbia Financial has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $21.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

CLBK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Columbia Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 44.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 334.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 7,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 90,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.58% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

