Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.66 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) will announce $4.66 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lear’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.69 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.62 billion. Lear reported sales of $5.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Lear will report full year sales of $19.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.00 billion to $19.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $22.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.36 billion to $22.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lear.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Lear had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.29.

NYSE LEA traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,678. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.51 and a 200 day moving average of $171.29. Lear has a twelve month low of $144.77 and a twelve month high of $204.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Lear’s payout ratio is 33.70%.

In related news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total transaction of $30,431.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEA. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Lear by 27,995.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 866,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $158,674,000 after acquiring an additional 863,654 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lear by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,186,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $811,638,000 after acquiring an additional 362,076 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lear by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,621,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,335,866,000 after acquiring an additional 261,295 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Lear by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 410,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,157,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lear by 198.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,878,000 after acquiring an additional 223,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

