Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patria Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get Patria Investments alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Patria Investments by 1,850.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Patria Investments by 3,284.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,363 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Patria Investments during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Patria Investments during the third quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Patria Investments by 4,260.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PAX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.55. The company had a trading volume of 156,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,924. Patria Investments has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $23.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.46 million and a PE ratio of 17.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.82.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Patria Investments had a net margin of 56.78% and a return on equity of 42.85%. The business had revenue of $39.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.39 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Patria Investments will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Patria Investments’s payout ratio is 60.22%.

About Patria Investments

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.