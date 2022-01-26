Endor Protocol (EDR) Price Up 45.3% Over Last Week

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 24.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Endor Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Endor Protocol has traded 45.3% higher against the US dollar. Endor Protocol has a market cap of $1.02 million and $23,070.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00008310 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.62 or 0.00249460 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00016375 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00008019 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001819 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000814 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007181 BTC.

Endor Protocol Coin Profile

Endor Protocol (EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,902,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,468,902,335 coins. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

