American Express (NYSE:AXP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

American Express (NYSE:AXP) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $174.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,582,468. American Express has a 1-year low of $112.10 and a 1-year high of $189.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.78 and a 200 day moving average of $168.79. The company has a market capitalization of $135.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.11.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Express stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.25% of American Express worth $1,638,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 84.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

