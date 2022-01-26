Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $160.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.08% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Arkema SA is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of vinyl products, industrial chemicals, and performance products. Vinyl products include chlorine or caustic soda, pipes and profiles, PVC, and vinyl compounds. Industrial chemicals include emulsion systems, fluorochemicals, hydrogen peroxide, PMMA and methacrylics, specialty acrylic polymers and thiochemicals. Performance products include functional additives, specialty chemicals and technical polymers. The Company’s products can be used for various purposes including air conditioning or refrigeration; chemical processing, coating, construction; packaging; automotive & transportation. Its products, also find their application in adhesives and sealants, agriculture & agrochemicals, consumer goods, electronics, foams, solvents and aerosols market, health, hygiene & beauty, oil & gas, energy, pharmaceuticals, pulp & paper, rubber market, sports & leisure, etc. Arkema SA is headquartered in France. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Arkema in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Arkema from €123.00 ($139.77) to €120.00 ($136.36) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Arkema from €134.00 ($152.27) to €136.00 ($154.55) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Arkema from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.68.

Shares of ARKAY stock traded up $2.42 on Wednesday, reaching $142.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,693. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.46. Arkema has a 12 month low of $105.70 and a 12 month high of $152.18.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Arkema had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 13.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arkema will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arkema

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

