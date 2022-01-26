Brokerages Set Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Price Target at $2,700.00

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,615.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt raised shares of Entain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 2,400 ($32.38) to GBX 2,700 ($36.43) in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 2,430 ($32.78) to GBX 2,530 ($34.13) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of Entain stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $20.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.81. Entain has a 1 year low of $16.46 and a 1 year high of $34.79.

Entain Plc engages in the provision of online sports betting and gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Online, UK Retail, European Retail, Corporate, and Other. The Other segment comprises betting and gaming activities from online and mobile operations, Sports Brands include bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes and Sportingbet; Gaming Brands include Casino Club, Foxy Bingo, Gala, Gioco Digitale, partypoker and PartyCasino.

