Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.78

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.78 and last traded at $17.88, with a volume of 8833 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.55.
A number of research firms have weighed in on EPAC. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enerpac Tool Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.40.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 1.41.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.
Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile (NYSE:EPAC)
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.
