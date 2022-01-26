Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.78

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.78 and last traded at $17.88, with a volume of 8833 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.55.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPAC. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enerpac Tool Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 1.41.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

