LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $27.33

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.33 and last traded at $27.33, with a volume of 67523 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.44.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LPSN shares. Mizuho downgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on LivePerson from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on LivePerson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on LivePerson from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of LivePerson in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.38.

The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.10.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $118.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.15 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 33.52% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $31,482.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in LivePerson in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in LivePerson in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in LivePerson in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in LivePerson by 31.3% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in LivePerson in the third quarter valued at $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

