NEAR Protocol Market Cap Tops $6.91 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $6.91 billion and $1.05 billion worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 33% lower against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $11.12 or 0.00030289 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.36 or 0.00180678 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00078157 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.70 or 0.00385815 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00008755 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 621,427,543 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol . NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org . The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars.

