Brokerages Set Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Price Target at $9.67

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLDR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,659,736. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.29. The company has a market cap of $713.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.89. Velodyne Lidar has a 12-month low of $3.13 and a 12-month high of $26.74.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative return on equity of 81.85% and a negative net margin of 462.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLDR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 9.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the second quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,208,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

