Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) issued its earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.04 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 3.18%. Commvault Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT traded down $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.94. The stock had a trading volume of 12,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,040. Commvault Systems has a 12 month low of $56.99 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 140.08, a PEG ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.78 and its 200 day moving average is $72.10.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVLT shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, William Blair cut Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.38.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Commvault Systems stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 115.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,734 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 50,309 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of Commvault Systems worth $7,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

Recommended Story: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.