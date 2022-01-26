Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) PT Lowered to CHF 107

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from CHF 114 to CHF 107 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on LOGI. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Logitech International from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.71.

NASDAQ:LOGI traded up $1.82 on Wednesday, reaching $79.60. The stock had a trading volume of 88,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,236. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.83 and a 200 day moving average of $92.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.86. Logitech International has a 12-month low of $71.11 and a 12-month high of $140.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.32. Logitech International had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Logitech International will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 2.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 12.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 342,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,426,000 after purchasing an additional 37,668 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the second quarter valued at approximately $922,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 4.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

