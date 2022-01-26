GameCredits Achieves Market Capitalization of $20.55 Million (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 26th. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000303 BTC on exchanges. GameCredits has a market cap of $20.55 million and $450,796.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GameCredits has traded 27.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.03 or 0.00293466 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00009610 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003693 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000675 BTC.

About GameCredits

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 182,299,484 coins. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

