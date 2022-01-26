Zacks: Analysts Expect Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to Post $1.32 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Ecolab’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.43 and the lowest is $1.27. Ecolab posted earnings per share of $1.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full-year earnings of $4.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $4.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ecolab.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ECL. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.00.

Ecolab stock traded down $3.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.42. The company had a trading volume of 96,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,889. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $184.84 and a 1-year high of $238.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.70. The stock has a market cap of $53.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total value of $4,253,979.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total transaction of $1,775,660.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,991 shares of company stock valued at $12,823,269. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 2.7% in the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Ecolab by 3.4% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

