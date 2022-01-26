ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $5.42 and last traded at $5.45, with a volume of 33330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.88.

Specifically, CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 59,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $360,834.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GWH shares. Loop Capital started coverage on ESS Tech in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on ESS Tech in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. started coverage on ESS Tech in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on ESS Tech in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on ESS Tech in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ESS Tech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.17.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.25). Sell-side analysts anticipate that ESS Tech Inc will post -5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ESS Tech stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 878,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,778,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 2.81% of ESS Tech as of its most recent SEC filing. 46.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESS Tech Company Profile (NYSE:GWH)

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc

