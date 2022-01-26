Circle Wealth Management LLC Sells 38,945 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Circle Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 38,945 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of General Electric by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,623,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,854,000 after acquiring an additional 186,081 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of General Electric by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 123,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 23,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.63.

Shares of GE stock traded down $1.37 on Wednesday, reaching $89.74. The stock had a trading volume of 142,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,003,822. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02. General Electric has a 12 month low of $85.12 and a 12 month high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.06 per share, with a total value of $107,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

