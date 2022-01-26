General Electric (NYSE:GE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

General Electric (NYSE:GE) released its earnings results on Monday. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07, RTT News reports. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of GE stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.62. 218,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,003,822. General Electric has a 12 month low of $85.12 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.51 billion, a PE ratio of -173.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in General Electric stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,238,808 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.76% of General Electric worth $556,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.88.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

