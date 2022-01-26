3M (NYSE:MMM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

3M (NYSE:MMM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS.

3M stock traded down $2.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.65. The stock had a trading volume of 72,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,020. 3M has a 1 year low of $168.01 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.34. The stock has a market cap of $99.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on 3M from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho began coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered 3M from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $199.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Langenberg & Company raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 3M stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.02% of 3M worth $1,172,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

