Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 11.22%.

Middlefield Banc stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,422. The firm has a market cap of $152.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Middlefield Banc has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $27.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Middlefield Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Middlefield Banc stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,977 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Middlefield Banc were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middlefield Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services.

