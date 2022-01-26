UBS Group Cuts Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Price Target to GBX 540

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) had its target price dropped by UBS Group from GBX 560 ($7.56) to GBX 540 ($7.29) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ROYMY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 763 ($10.29) to GBX 680 ($9.17) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 777 ($10.48) to GBX 768 ($10.36) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Mail presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.30.

Shares of Royal Mail stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.21. The company had a trading volume of 18,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,942. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.21. Royal Mail has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $17.05.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

