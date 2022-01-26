$0.81 EPS Expected for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) to announce earnings per share of $0.81 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the lowest is $0.64. AdvanSix posted earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full-year earnings of $4.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $4.93. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $5.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AdvanSix.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $446.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ASIX shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,085,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 36.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 446,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,737,000 after purchasing an additional 118,051 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in AdvanSix during the third quarter worth $4,101,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in AdvanSix by 336.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 97,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 68.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 236,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 95,947 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASIX traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,899. AdvanSix has a twelve month low of $21.28 and a twelve month high of $50.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

