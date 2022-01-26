Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Upland Software (UPLD)

Upland Software (NASDAQ: UPLD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/14/2022 – Upland Software was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Upland Software Inc. is a provider of cloud-based Enterprise Work Management software that helps organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It provides services to teams in Information Technology (IT), marketing, finance, professional services and process excellences. The Company’s services include Professional Services, Education and Training and Global Support. Upland Software, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

1/11/2022 – Upland Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $35.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/11/2022 – Upland Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $44.00 to $30.00.

1/11/2022 – Upland Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $32.00 to $22.00.

1/6/2022 – Upland Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $30.00 to $20.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Upland Software stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.08. The stock had a trading volume of 20,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,609. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.69. Upland Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.35 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $582.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.00.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $76.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.71 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upland Software news, EVP Kinloch Gill III sold 3,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $76,477.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPLD. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 43.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 9,730 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 9.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 3,899.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 32,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 22.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after acquiring an additional 29,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

