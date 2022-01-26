Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.23. Earthstone Energy reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 277.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Earthstone Energy.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $110.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.07 million. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Earthstone Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.92.

Shares of ESTE traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,080. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.69 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.41. Earthstone Energy has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $15.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Earthstone Energy by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Earthstone Energy by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Earthstone Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 154,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. grew its stake in Earthstone Energy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 71,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 35.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

