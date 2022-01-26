Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) rose 3.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.84. Approximately 695,389 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 375,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.48.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 559.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 55,925 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 598.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 125,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 107,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the second quarter worth $258,000. 9.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Protalix Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on plant cell based expression system. Its products include Alidornase alfa, PRX-115 and PRX-11. The company was by Yoseph Shaaltiel in 1993 and is headquartered in Hackensack, NJ.

