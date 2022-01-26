-$0.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) to post ($0.71) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Prothena’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.84) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.52). Prothena reported earnings of ($0.77) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prothena will report full year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $2.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.28) to ($0.47). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $139.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.08 million. Prothena had a net margin of 34.76% and a return on equity of 23.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Prothena from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prothena presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.42.

In other news, insider Carol D. Karp sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $571,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 4,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $261,559.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,519 shares of company stock worth $1,620,610 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTA. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 18.1% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 49,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 55.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 93,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after acquiring an additional 33,406 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Prothena by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Prothena by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,660,000 after acquiring an additional 41,700 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRTA remained flat at $$34.31 on Friday. 15,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,207. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.64. Prothena has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $79.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 1.22.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

