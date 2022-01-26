Brokerages Set CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) PT at $7.30

Shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.30.

A number of analysts have commented on CTIC shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

CTIC stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.97. The stock had a trading volume of 72,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,697. CTI BioPharma has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $4.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $190.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.71.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 8,929,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,324,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 7,964,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,495,000 after buying an additional 331,799 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP grew its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 524.6% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 3,678,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after buying an additional 3,089,685 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,666,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after buying an additional 620,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,438,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 827,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

