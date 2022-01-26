Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading Down 22.8% Over Last Week

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 23.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000423 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 22.8% lower against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $831.82 million and approximately $154.76 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.68 or 0.00182317 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00030832 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00077852 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.47 or 0.00389171 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00008753 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

