$0.40 EPS Expected for Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) will report earnings per share of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.39. Avanos Medical posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Avanos Medical.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $184.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.90 million. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.67%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVNS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.02. The stock had a trading volume of 9,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,896. Avanos Medical has a fifty-two week low of $28.95 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.93 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.13.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

