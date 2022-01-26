Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.03.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BTVCY. HSBC raised Britvic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Societe Generale raised Britvic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Britvic in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS BTVCY traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,506. Britvic has a 1-year low of $20.21 and a 1-year high of $29.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.71.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.4501 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

