ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.85

ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €9.85 ($11.19) and last traded at €10.00 ($11.36), with a volume of 271650 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €10.90 ($12.39).

A number of brokerages have commented on ZIL2. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.36) price objective on ElringKlinger in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.18) target price on ElringKlinger in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.50 ($7.39) target price on ElringKlinger in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €13.00 ($14.77) target price on ElringKlinger in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ElringKlinger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €14.10 ($16.02).

Get ElringKlinger alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $644.37 million and a P/E ratio of 14.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of €11.51 and a 200-day moving average of €12.48.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for ElringKlinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ElringKlinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.