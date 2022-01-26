Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.02

Clinigen Group plc (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.02 and last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clinigen Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.37.

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

