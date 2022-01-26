Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Automatic Data Processing updated its FY22 guidance to $6.74-6.86 EPS.

ADP stock traded down $15.52 on Wednesday, reaching $201.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,462. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.83. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $162.58 and a 12-month high of $248.96. The firm has a market cap of $84.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.46.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total transaction of $8,212,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $508,115.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,928 shares of company stock valued at $28,959,765 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

