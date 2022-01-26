Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.51

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.51 and last traded at $3.76, with a volume of 164676 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day moving average is $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GCTAY)

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA engages in the provision of renewable energy services. It operates through the Wind Turbine and Operations Maintenance segments. Its products and services include onshore and offshore wind turbines and service wind. The company was founded by Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo on January 28, 1976 and is headquartered in Vizcaya, Spain.

