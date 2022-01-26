Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $43.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.93 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 13.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share.

NASDAQ CATC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.98. The company had a trading volume of 73 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,171. The firm has a market cap of $640.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.52. Cambridge Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $70.53 and a fifty-two week high of $97.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.42.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $380,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 381,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares during the period. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,246,000. 51.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CATC. Raymond James upped their price target on Cambridge Bancorp from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Cambridge Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.