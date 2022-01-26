Brokerages Expect Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to Post $1.92 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to report earnings per share of $1.92 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sempra Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.05. Sempra Energy reported earnings per share of $1.90 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will report full year earnings of $8.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.99 to $8.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $8.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sempra Energy.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SRE. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.57.

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 23.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,774,000 after purchasing an additional 11,326 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 20.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 135,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,980,000 after purchasing an additional 23,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,155,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,976,000 after purchasing an additional 16,421 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRE stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.38. 48,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776,186. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $114.66 and a 1-year high of $144.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.88%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sempra Energy (SRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.