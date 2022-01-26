$25.12 Million in Sales Expected for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) to announce $25.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for uniQure’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.00 million and the highest is $101.00 million. uniQure reported sales of $34.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that uniQure will report full year sales of $482.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $466.00 million to $567.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $132.64 million, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $286.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for uniQure.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 million. uniQure had a net margin of 64.09% and a return on equity of 75.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.21) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QURE shares. Raymond James cut shares of uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, uniQure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $167,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QURE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in uniQure by 489.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in uniQure during the second quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in uniQure during the third quarter worth $41,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in uniQure during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in uniQure during the second quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QURE traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.43. 18,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,654. The company has a market capitalization of $805.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.66. The company has a current ratio of 14.16, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $16.83 and a fifty-two week high of $40.49.

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

