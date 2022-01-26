Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) to Post -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.19). Sequans Communications posted earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sequans Communications.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynrock Lake LP raised its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 358.8% in the second quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 3,523,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755,518 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 4.7% in the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,549,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,325,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 3.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 142,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 88.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 62,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 34.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 20,985 shares during the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SQNS stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.93. 5,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,322. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.95. The stock has a market cap of $588.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.83. Sequans Communications has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $9.57.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sequans Communications (SQNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.