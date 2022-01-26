CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $17.14 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,341 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.4% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $17,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 11.6% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DIS opened at $138.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.35. The company has a market cap of $251.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $129.26 and a 52 week high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.96.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

