Fortis Advisors LLC Purchases 708,929 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 118,154.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 709,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 708,929 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.2% of Fortis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Fortis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Alphabet worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 28.8% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 12.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $136,807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $251,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $1,544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,534.71 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,809.00 and a 52-week high of $3,037.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,861.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,827.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,226.82.

In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 8,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,741.46, for a total transaction of $22,981,659.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $1,726,074.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,968 shares of company stock valued at $417,935,897. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

