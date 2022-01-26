Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $173.96 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $188.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.28. The company has a market capitalization of $160.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.00.

In related news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Texas Instruments stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

