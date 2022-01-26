Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) Shares Up 7.4%

Science 37 Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SNCE)’s share price shot up 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.86 and last traded at $8.76. 4,707 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 136,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.16.

Several research firms recently commented on SNCE. William Blair began coverage on shares of Science 37 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Science 37 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Science 37 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Science 37 from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.96.

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($3.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.54) by $2.26. The business had revenue of $14.24 million for the quarter.

About Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE)

Science 37 Inc provides operating system for agile clinical trials. Science 37 Inc, formerly known as LifeSci Acquisition II Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES.

