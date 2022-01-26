Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.46

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2022

Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.46 and last traded at $14.58, with a volume of 6428609 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.67.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGX. Signature Securities Group Corporation increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 279.8% during the 4th quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 39,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 28,930 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 34,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 17,589 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 9,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 77,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

