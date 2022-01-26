Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.46

Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.46 and last traded at $14.58, with a volume of 6428609 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.67.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGX. Signature Securities Group Corporation increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 279.8% during the 4th quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 39,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 28,930 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 34,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 17,589 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 9,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 77,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

