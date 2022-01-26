YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $83.44

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $83.44 and last traded at $85.59, with a volume of 8699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.28.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered YASKAWA Electric from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 21st.

Get YASKAWA Electric alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39 and a beta of 1.35.

YASKAWA Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, sale, installation, and maintenance of systems control and industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Motion Control, Robotics, System Engineering, and Others. The Motion Control provides servo motors, controllers, and alternating current drives.

Read More: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for YASKAWA Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YASKAWA Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.