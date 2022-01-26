Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $50.18

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.18 and last traded at $51.25, with a volume of 6449 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.19.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JMPLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Johnson Matthey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2,500.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson Matthey from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Johnson Matthey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Matthey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,063.00.

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.13 and a 200-day moving average of $70.13.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.5656 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 3.56%.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JMPLY)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.