Stacks (STX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $85.69 Million

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 26th. Stacks has a total market capitalization of $1.80 billion and $85.69 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stacks has traded 35.6% lower against the dollar. One Stacks coin can now be bought for about $1.39 or 0.00003737 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.23 or 0.00164844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00049854 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.77 or 0.00182472 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00031133 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000531 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Stacks

Stacks (STX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,295,825,813 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

