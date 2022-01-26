Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $49.58 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) will post sales of $49.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Model N’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $49.73 million and the lowest is $49.50 million. Model N reported sales of $42.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Model N will report full-year sales of $212.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $212.00 million to $212.28 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $237.90 million, with estimates ranging from $237.11 million to $238.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.30. Model N had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $51.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

MODN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Model N has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Shares of NYSE:MODN traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.29. 2,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,511. Model N has a 1 year low of $25.32 and a 1 year high of $48.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.67. The firm has a market cap of $957.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

In other news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $111,903.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $159,177.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,215 shares of company stock valued at $806,837. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Model N by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,943,592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,495 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Model N by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 49,840 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Model N by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 16,061 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Model N by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,316,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,543,000 after purchasing an additional 25,597 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Model N by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 141,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 18,901 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

