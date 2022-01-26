$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Model N’s earnings. Model N reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Model N will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Model N.

Get Model N alerts:

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.30. Model N had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $51.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MODN shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

Shares of Model N stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.29. 2,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,511. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $957.82 million, a PE ratio of -31.18 and a beta of 0.94. Model N has a fifty-two week low of $25.32 and a fifty-two week high of $48.20.

In other news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 2,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $65,096.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $111,903.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,215 shares of company stock valued at $806,837 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Model N during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Model N during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Model N during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Model N during the 2nd quarter worth $261,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Model N during the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Model N

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Model N (MODN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.